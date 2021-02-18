Unknown when Moderna vaccines will be shipped to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials confirmed there is a third case of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in Hawaii on Thursday, Feb. 18. This third case is on Oahu and is a close contact of the first case.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Pfizer shipments that were delayed because of bad weather on the mainland arrived on Thursday. It is the Moderna vaccine — 27,700 doses — that Hawaii is still waiting on.

Different vaccination sites are being impacted. KHON2 learned a clinic that was supposed to run on Friday, Feb. 19, on the Big Island has been rescheduled for March. Three days of vaccinations at Leeward Community College, where Moderna is also used, have been canceled.

“They had about 1,000 scheduled at that location each day. Fortunately, most of those are first shots,” said Brooks Baehr of the Department of Health. “And there have been sporadic things here and there were adjustments had to be made. But that’s the biggest so far.”

The Queen’s Health Systems told senior citizens who had first-dose appointments this week at the Blaisdell clinic have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 20. Queen’s tells KHON2 those folks have been contacted. Hawaii Pacific Health says no appointments at Pier 2 have been impacted during the week of Monday, Feb. 15.

“Hawaii Pacific health is doing okay because they are using Pfizer. And so all their Pfizer vaccine has either come in or is coming in. So they are doing okay for right now,” said Hilton Raethel of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

KHON2 has been told the Pfizer vaccine is shipped out of Michigan. The Health Department says Hawaii has received a total of 19,500 Pfizer doses for the week of Monday, Feb. 15. It is unknown when the Moderna vaccines will be shipped.

“Let me just point out to you that Moderna comes shipped to us from two places: Memphis, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. And they’ve had the bad weather,” said Baehr.

Raethel said, there is a window of time a person can go without getting the second shot. The recommendation for Moderna is 28 days.

“According to the CDC, you know, you can go up to six weeks or 42 days between shots. So we’re well within that window,” said Raethel.

The state says it is anticipating more than 50,000 doses during the week of Monday, Feb. 22, weather permitting.