University of the Nations Kona reports 11 new coronavirus cases

File – Coronavirus testing underway at the University of the Nations Kona after the campus reported 26 positive cases in October, 2020, Kona, Hawaii. (University of the Nations Kona photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of the Nations Kona reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6, in addition to the 20 cases reported on Friday, April 2.

University officials say the 11 additional cases were identified through contact tracing.

The individuals who were found to be COVID-positive Tuesday had already been placed in precautionary quarantine on Thursday, April 1.

Online classroom and staff meetings have resumed at the University while its campus remains closed to the public as a temporary and precautionary measure.

The University had also reported 26 positive cases of COVID-19 in October 2020.