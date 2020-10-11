University of the Nations Kona logs two new COVID-19 infections

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the University of the Nations Kona on Oct. 10.

A cluster was discovered at the school in early October. As a result of the outbreak, the school had 955 of its staff and students tested on campus this past week.

However, officials say that not all of the results have come back.

As for recoveries, the state Department of Health cleared 14 people and released them from isolation. This brings their total of active cases down to 28. School officials said that all of the active cases have mild or ‘negligible’ symptoms and no one has been hospitalized.

