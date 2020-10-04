University of the Nations Kona confirms 26 people tested positive for coronavirus

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of the Nations Kona confirmed 26 people tested positive for coronavirus on their campus, according to their website post on Oct. 3.

The university reports four are travel related, and the other 22 are due to community spread.

The school said the travel related cases were tested, and put into isolation.

Since September, the school has all classes online.

