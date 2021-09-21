University of Hawaii to require student COVID vaccinations starting Spring 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All students at the University of Hawaii will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in the Spring 2022 semester.

Weekly testing will no longer be an option for unvaccinated students.

Students who do not show proof of vaccination or submit a medical or religious exemption will only be able to register for online classes.

Students were reminded of the rules today in an email from UH.

Registration for the Spring 2022 semester begins in early November 2021.