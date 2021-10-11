University of Hawaii to require COVID vaccination for all employees in 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii on Monday announced a new policy that requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective Jan 3, 2022.

Under the new policy, all employees, even those who are working remotely, must be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

Those who receive an exemption will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test weekly or every three days for an antigen test. This policy replaces the current one that’s effective through Jan. 2, 2022, which allows unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing.

Employees who don’t comply with the new mandate will be subject to discipline, up to and including discharge. Staff who are partially vaccinated as of Jan. 3, 2022, will be required to provide a regular negative test result until two weeks after their final shot.

Students are also required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Jan. 3, 2022 to be on campus.