University of Hawaii students begin moving into residence buildings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the University of Hawaii at Manoa, students began moving into on-campus housing on Aug. 17.

Students are only allowed to move in during their designated time, and can bring up to two helpers.

Everyone must be screened before being allowed in, and they all must wear a face covering as well as practice social distancing.

Student housing capacity has been reduced by about 30% due to the pandemic.

UH’s fall semester begins on Aug. 24, with most classes online.

