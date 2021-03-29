University of Hawaii reopens campus next fall with more classes offered in-person

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii announced Monday it will be reopening its campus and amenities next fall, and it will be slowly transitioning students back to the classroom.

The university said the fall 2021 semester will be a transition period.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

While the majority of classes will still be online (62%), 19% of classes will be offered in person, 11% will be mix of the two, while 8% of courses will let students choose between these three options.

Freshman Zachariah Pang spent his entire first year online. He said it’s been challenging, and he is ready for a change.

“It’s harder to make new friends I’d say, and make make connections in my classes,” said Pang.

Pang says if he has the choice to have an in-person class, he would take it.

“Being a freshman this year, it’s something I’ve never experienced before, and I’m just hoping to get the experience of being in a classroom here on campus.” Zachariah Pang, University of Hawaii Student

Others say they like the idea of getting to choose what kind of class they want.

“It lets students realize what type of learner they are, so if they like being in a like a smaller environment of a hybrid classes, they can ask whatever they want and not feel pressured because classrooms can vary,” said student Socheatha Toerk.

Along with in-person classes returning, clubs and organizations will be able to meet and gather in-person again.

“These clubs has definitely brought me a lot closer to some people I never thought id get close to,” said student Jin Kim. “Especially Shidler clubs, I know it’s especially beneficial for networking.”

“I wasn’t able to get into any clubs or like find out about things like that,” said Pang. “I’m hoping that next semester maybe there’ll be like a club fair they’ll be able to hold or things like that so see if I can be more involved with things on campus.”

The university said COVID-19 guidelines will still continue with daily health checks, mask wearing, and social distancing.

In a letter, University of Hawaii Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said: