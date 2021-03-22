University of Hawaii releases study about COVID-19 vaccination intention

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii says about 68% of Hawaii adults have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recent data found 36% say they will definitely get vaccinated.

19%t say they will probably get vaccinated.

9% say they will probably not get vaccinated.

3% say they will definitely not get vaccinated.

The study makes recommendations for convincing those hesitant about the vaccine like presenting evidence that the vaccine is safe.

It also shares that any side effects are not dangerous, it tells people that it is important to take a vaccine when it’s their turn.

For people who don’t need convincing, the study recommends reducing barriers that could prevent them from getting vaccinated like transportation, cost, time off work, the process, and it also tells them what to do when they become eligible.