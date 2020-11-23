University of Hawaii offers scholarship to furloughed Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii (UH) is offering a scholarship to residents who are currently furloughed or have been laid off from a Hawaii-based job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kulia Scholarship is available to qualified applicants looking to attend any of University of Hawaii’s seven community colleges in the upcoming spring semester.

Applicants financially impacted by the pandemic may be eligible to receive up to $400 in tuition assistance through the scholarship. UH says the award is designed to help recipients strive to complete a college degree and pursue new professional directions.

Students must apply to a UH community college as well as the Kūlia scholarship by December 29.

To apply, click here.