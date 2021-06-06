University of Hawaii Maui College hosts socially distant on-campus graduation

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — University of Hawaii Maui College held an in-person graduation on Saturday, June 6, 2021 on campus.

Dr. Lui Hokoana, the UH Maui College chancellor said UH Maui College is the only one of the University of Hawaii’s 10 campuses to have a face to face ceremony.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There were two ceremonies held on Saturday to accommodate all graduates in a socially distant and safe manner.

One ceremony was at 9 a.m. The other was at 5 p.m.