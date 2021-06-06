University of Hawaii Maui College hosts socially distant on-campus graduation

UH Maui College graduation, Kahului, Hawaii, Saturday, June 5, 2021 (Courtesy: UH Maui College)

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — University of Hawaii Maui College held an in-person graduation on Saturday, June 6, 2021 on campus.

Dr. Lui Hokoana, the UH Maui College chancellor said UH Maui College is the only one of the University of Hawaii’s 10 campuses to have a face to face ceremony.

There were two ceremonies held on Saturday to accommodate all graduates in a socially distant and safe manner.

One ceremony was at 9 a.m. The other was at 5 p.m.

