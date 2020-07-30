University of Hawaii in wait-and-see mode following Big West’s postponement of fall sports

The announcement by the Big West Conference to postpone all fall sports for the remainder of the calendar year was not unexpected. Nonetheless, it was still hard to take for those affected in the University of Hawaii athletics department.

UH athletics director David Matlin, women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow, women’s soccer coach Michele Nagamine, and track and field and cross country coach Tim Boyce each expressed disappointment in the Big West’s decision but understand that safety is a priority for all schools involved.

“Truly a heartbreaking day for Rainbow Wahine and Warrior nation,” Matlin said. “No one has been untouched by this pandemic.”

Matlin said that he supports the decision from the conference. Financially, he says the athletics department generates approximately 70 percent of its own revenue and the school has crunched the numbers every day.

Although a loss of revenue from home games is expected, Matlin says the school will save money as well when it comes to not having to pay for the travel of opposing Big West teams to Hawaii, which the school funds as a stipulation of Big West membership. Additionally, furloughs are not expected for UH coaches.

University of Hawai’i Athletics Director @DavidAKMatlin says ‘At this point we’re not looking into furloughs for coaching staffs’ as department crunches numbers from Big West Conference fall sports postponement #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/UeykAyZScM — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 30, 2020

Despite the lack of contact in nature of the sport @HawaiiXCTF head coach Tim Boyce was not surprised that cross country was part of the Big West Conference fall sports postponement #GoBows @tboyce43 // For more coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/7ZIUiVxmlu • https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/FnQ4IATlge — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 30, 2020

We will get through this together! https://t.co/tK1laePV5l — Michele Nagamine (@MicheleBud) July 30, 2020

#HawaiiWVB head coach Robyn Ah Mow says her players were ‘bummed’ and ‘heartbroken’ when learning of Big West Conference fall sports postponement but remains hopeful and praying that they can play in the spring @HawaiiWVB #GoBows // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/BRnWXR6yR9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 30, 2020

The Big West has postponed fall sports instead of canceling it, leaving the door open for teams to return to action in the spring if the conference deems it safe. To that end, Matlin said “there’s a lot of time between now and then.”

If and when sports does return, the Hawaii women’s volleyball team will be without one of their top players in Hanna Hellvig, the reigning Big West Freshman of the Year. On Wednesday, Ah Mow said the team does not anticipate her return regardless of timetable and that the team “wishes her the best.”

After the Big West domino fell on Wednesday, football remains the most prominent UH sport in question. The start of fall camp has been delayed from Friday to a time early next week. Hawaii is a football-only member of the Mountain West Conference, but there has been no announcement regarding fall sports by the MWC to date. Matlin says there will be an answer on football within the “next few weeks.”