University of Hawaii hosts virtual fall commencement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii (UH) celebrated the accomplishments of graduating students by hosting virtual ceremonies over the past week. It is a big milestone for the graduates who witnessed their college education transform because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Approximately 350 students earned a bachelor’s degree from UH West Oahu and around 279 students graduated from UH Hilo. UH Manoa — the largest UH campus — graduated a class of over 1,900 students at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

UH made the decision to cancel in-person commencement ceremonies, but individual departments have either held their celebrations online or by drive-thru.

Follow the links below for specific information about each campus and commencement.