HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii classes held online continue for another week, according to a letter from UH President David Lassner.

UH expects students to return to the planned learning method whether it was in-person or hybrid classes on Monday, Jan. 31.

UH announced that classes would be online for the first two weeks of the semester due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases on Dec. 28.