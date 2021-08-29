University of Hawaii expands COVID testing to 8 locations in West Oahu, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii expanded its COVID testing program to be available in more locations in West Oahu and the Big Island.

On Oahu, the four additional locations include Waiʻanae High School, Nānākuli High and Intermediate School, as well as Papahana ʻo Kaiona and Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

These communities located on Oahu’s west side are currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, officials reported.

Additionally, educators will be taught about COVID-19 and back-to-school safety.

“So we hope that for every teacher that we train, a few hundred students are also trained on this curriculum, and what we are doing is we are actually inviting teachers. This can be like grade one to grade 12. Public, private, charter school, it doesn’t matter, ” said Ruben Juarez, UH Mānoa professor of economics and UHERO research fellow.

On the Big Island, testing located at Honokaʻa Armory, Kohala High Gym and Thelma Parker Gym has already started. Officials reported more testing locations should be expected for the windward side of Oahu.

UH’s testing expansion is due to the success of their pilot COVID testing program at Kamaile Academy, which was launched in March. With this expansion, there are now a total of eight testing locations.

For more information on testing sites or to register, click here.