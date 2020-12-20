University of Hawaii exceeds goal for Oahu Back to Work program using City CARES Act money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell provided city CARES Act money to the Oahu Back to Work program to help unemployed people during the pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The program which started in October has exceeded its goal of having 2,000 free courses offered to the unemployed.

They took classes at seven UH Community Colleges and UH Manoa Outreach College.

There is scholarship money available at http://uhcc.hawaii.edu/kulia/