HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii (UH) announced that face coverings are no longer required while outdoors on any UH campus or property as of Thursday, May 27.

UH officials say that face coverings will still be mandatory while indoors on UH campuses and property.

UH says it is in the process of updating COVID-19 guidelines for its 10-campus system.