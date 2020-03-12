University of Hawaii classes to move online due to Covid-19 concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii President David Lassner announced all classes will move online after spring break.

This will be effective starting on Monday, March 23.

The decision was not made lightly, Lassner said, but the University made it and it will affect more than 60-thousand students, faculty, and staff.

The next several weeks will be unlike any other. UH sporting events are suspended. No university-sponsored out-of-state travel may be planned. And large public events sponsored by UH that are in a confined space will not be scheduled.

“We believe we are looking at a pretty dark time as a nation and as a globe right now, but we do believe we can come through this together,” said Lassner.

If classes need to be taught face-to-face, officials will let students know after getting approval. UH hopes in-person courses will start back up on April 13th, but that’s a tentative date.

“That’s about half the time that’s left in between although I think things will get worse before it gets better, we as a team want to be hopeful that it will have started getting better by then at least in Hawaii so we want to leave that option open,” said Lassner.

The campuses will remain open and employees will continue to work. At UH Manoa and Hilo, students will still have access to:

-housing

-libraries

-dining

-labs

-and recreation centers

As for Spring graduation, Lassner says:

“We are going to be monitoring it again those are large complicated events and if we have to do some kind of virtual graduation we’ll ensure we have enough notice to be able to pull that off.”

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story