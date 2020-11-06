University of Hawaii at Manoa fall commencement ceremony canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The University of Hawaii at Manoa is cancelling its fall commencement ceremony.

It says students that have earned their degree with still receive their diplomas.

But because of the pandemic, it won’t be able to hold a traditional in-person ceremony.

It adds that many of that individual schools and colleges will be holding virtual ceremonies, and it’s still committed to honoring graduates in a future in-person commencement.

