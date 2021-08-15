University of Hawaiʻi offers COVID vaccine clinics at 3 campuses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered at three University of Hawaiʻi (UH) campuses throughout August.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, students and employees at UH Mānoa will be able to go to a walk-in vaccination clinic located in the Campus Center Dining Room. The clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Students and employees who get their vaccine at the UH Mānoa campus will be able to receive their second dose three weeks later.

The second clinic will take place at the UH Hilo campus on Thursday, Aug. 19, and it is for students only. Students who want to get the coronavirus vaccine must pre-register online. The clinic will be located in the Hale Kehau residence hall lounge between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

At UH West Oʻahu, a mobile vaccination clinic will be parked at the Waiʻanae side of the campus expansion parking lot on Monday, Aug. 23. The mobile clinic will be available to students, employees and the general public. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile clinic will accept walk-ins or people can pre-register online. The second dose will be administered on Monday, Sept. 13, at the same location.

People will also be able to get a first dose of the vaccine at the UH West Oʻahu mobile clinic on Monday, Sept. 13. The second dose is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, at the same location.