United Airlines will add 8 flights to Hawaii in October

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United Airlines says it will add new routes and resume flying existing ones in October, including 8 to Hawaii.

Resumption of the 8 Hawaii routes depends on the State’s approval of a pre-arrival COVID testing program. United is also scheduling more flights to and from Chicago, Denver and Houston.

It is also adding international routes to Mexico and South American countries such Colombia and Argentina.

With the additional flights, United will run at roughly 40% of its flight schedule compared to last October.

It is also a 6% increase in flights from this month.

The move comes after the airline announced last week it would furlough more than 16,000 employees in October.

