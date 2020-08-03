United Airlines plans to increase more flights to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United Airlines announced that it will resume flights on nearly 30 international routes in September.

These routes include Asia, Australia, India, Israel, Latin America, Mexico, Caribbean, and Hawaii.

The company says that it intends to fly 37 percent of its schedule in September.

Domestically, United intends to fly 40 percent of its schedule. The company plans to add more than 40 daily flights on 48 routes to locations including Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Santa Barbara, California.

The airline adds that it plans to resume service between the U.S. mainland and Hilo and Kauai and increase flying to Honolulu, Kona and Maui.

United is also extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through August 31.

