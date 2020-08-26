Unions demand replacement of director of public safety as five correctional center workers test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms five new cases of the coronavirus for community correctional center workers.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The department says one is a staff member at the Women’s Community Correctional Center, and there are four are staff members at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

It’s at OCCC where the state is seeing the largest outbreak of cases. Professional deep cleaning and sanitation services will continue across three housing units through Thursday.

Two unions, the HGEA and the UPW, say Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda must be replaced.

The United Public Workers and the Hawaii Government Employees Association represent workers at OCCC.