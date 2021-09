Unite Here Local 4 rally, Honolulu, Hawaii, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 (Courtesy: Unite Here Local 5)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Labor Day, dozens of Local 5 workers took part in a sign-waving event to call on employers to help the states workers.

Union workers say they feel left behind during the pandemic.

They’re pushing state lawmakers and employers to take care of them especially as COVID cases increase and hotel occupancy drops.

The union says many jobs remain cut leaving workers struggling to make ends meet.