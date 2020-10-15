Union reveals that over 660 airport workers will be laid off

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 660 airport workers will be permanently laid off on Oct. 15, according to the workers’ union UNITE HERE Local 5.

These employees work for HMSHost, which is an airport subcontractor that manages concessions, restaurants, Starbucks, bars, pantry, maintenance and more at airports in Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue.

HMSHost issued WARN notices on Aug. 12 and revealed that it was planning to permanently lay off 505 workers in Honolulu, 161 in Kahului and 57 in Lihue.

The union revealed that it’s pushing the state to bring the jobs back.

