Union leaders say pay cuts would hurt the local economy

Thousands of people and essential workers across the state would be impacted by the proposed pay cut. Union leaders say the pay cuts would hurt the local economy.

HGEA, Hawaii’s largest union, represents a diverse group of state workers including nurses, sheriffs, and clerks.

“It would affect everybody including the people who are now working 7 days in unemployment trying to make sure that checks get out,” said HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira.

Perreira tells us now is not the time to impose salary cuts when there’s so much uncertainty.

“Now is not the time to be taking more money out of people’s pockets and creating even a more restricted economy and economic activity. We need to keep our local eateries going we need to keep our local small business alive,” said Perreira.

Union leaders says there are other options to look into first including federal funding.

“The state also has over a billion dollars in its cash surpluses and rainy day fund. Governor, it’s raining,” said Corey Rosenlee, the teachers union president.

Rosenlee says the proposed 20-percent salary cut would result in a loss of hundreds of dollars in monthly income for educators. Rosenlee says it may force teachers to retire or leave amid a teacher shortage.

“A new teacher reached out to me and said if the pay cuts go into effect it will mean he will get $850 every two weeks and he cannot afford to live in Hawaii with that amount. We can’t open our schools if we do not have enough teachers,” said Rosenlee.

On Wednesday Governor said he’s talked to lawmakers and unions, but no decision has been made yet. He says the rainy day fund and the incoming federal stimulus money cannot be used.

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says about 225 state crash fire fighters at the airports would be impacted as well but cutting their pay would not help because their compensation comes from the special airports fund.