Unemployment questions still abound

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 continues to receive many calls and emails with concerns surrounding unemployment claims including from those of you seeking an additional 13 weeks of benefits after exhausting your regular benefits.

“How long is it supposed to take?” asked Kelly Freeland, who is applying for PEUC. “They said two weeks. It’s been two weeks. I know, people have been waiting three or four weeks. You know, it doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to it. I know people that have gotten cleared in three days, and some in three weeks. So how are they doing this?”

According to the state, it can take up to 21 days to be approved. The same amount of time as filing an initial claim.

The labor department now has 120 people working in its new call center.

Staff at the call center cannot give you a confirmation on whether you’ve been approved but can answer all other questions.

The call center can be reached at:

(833)-901-2272 or (833)-901-2275.

These numbers also respectively correspond to the local numbers 762-5751 and 762-5752.

