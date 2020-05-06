Unemployment office paid out 93,000 claims so far

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More people returning to work will help lighten the load for the unemployment office.
As of Monday, officials say they’ve been able to process nearly 60 percent of the more than 222,000 claims its received.
Though only about 93,000 claims have been paid out so far.
Since the beginning of April, the office has paid out more than $275 million.
