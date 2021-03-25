Unemployment call center partially closed due to positive COVID-19 case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The unemployment call center is partially closed, due to a positive COVID-19 case, according to the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations.

The general call queue at its Hawaii Convention Center call center will be unavailable Thursday, Mar. 25.

One staffer in a ballroom that serves general inquiries tested positive on Wednesday, and in response, the department has shut down operations in that ballroom.

The DLIR anticipates resuming normal operations on its next business day, Monday, Mar. 29.

Individuals with inquiries regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, employers, and those reporting fraud or identity theft may still call for assistance.