Unemployed people rally for benefits

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dozens rallied in front of the state labor office on Punchbowl Street on Monday, July 12 demanding action for unemployed workers and families.

Those rallying say some unemployed workers are still waiting for their benefits a year-and-a-half later.

The group Hawaii Workers Center says they’ve requested a meeting with the department’s director but have not heard back.

“Clearly that we’ve had challenges with a lot of people who really need in person services,” said Rev. Sam Domingo, Hawaii Workers Center. “Folks who can’t navigate the computer system. Folks who are challenged with English as their first language.”

According to the labor department. to date there have been more than 661,000 unemployment claims filed.

That includes regular unemployment, PUA, and extended benefits.

To date, more than $4.5 billion have been paid out.

KHON2 reached out to the labor department and they said no comment.