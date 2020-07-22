Uncle’s Fish Market and Grill at Pier 38 closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 14 years at Pier 38, Uncle’s Fish Market and Grill has closed its doors.

The popular restaurant, known for its poke tower and fish and chips had been closed because of the pandemic but permanently shut down recently due to financial challenges.

Owner Bruce Johnson tells KHON2 all 35 employees have been transferred to the Pearlridge location which will remain open.

