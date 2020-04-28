Ukulele Festival replaces 50th anniversary event with one-hour documentary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year marks the golden anniversary of the Ukulele Festival.
The milestone will be celebrated a little differently.
The festival was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 19 at Kapiolani Park.
Due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, a special one-hour documentary will be simulcast on TV and online in its place.
More information including the air date will be announced at a later time.
