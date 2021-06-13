Ukulele Festival Hawaii presents International Day ahead of July festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ukulele Festival Hawaii presented a live stream of international artists for its International Day on Sunday, June 13 ahead of next month’s 51st annual Ukulele Festival Hawaii.

Ukulele players from Japan, Korea, Scotland, UK, Brazil and other places were featured.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Ukulele virtuoso Roy Sakuma and his wife Kathy started and produced the Ukulele Festival Hawaii for 50 years.

The Sakuma’s handed over the producing duties of the event to Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel. Chee grew up on Oahu.

Ukulele Festival Hawaii held a local spotlight live stream featuring ukulele performers such as Roy Ukulele Studios, Walt Keale, and Kala’e Camarillo in April.

In May there was a live streamed workshop day that included sessions on chord substitutions as well as a syncopation.

This International Day is the third live stream event before the main festival which will be live streamed on July 18, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.

The 2022 festival will be held at Kapiolani Park where it has been held for many years.



For more information, visit www.ukulelefestivalhawaii.org