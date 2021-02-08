UHERO: Hawaii ramping rate of vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to experts, Hawaii and the rest of the nation, could have 75% of the population vaccinated in roughly 10 months, according to the House select committee on COVID-19 during its regular informational briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Carl Bonham from UHERO told lawmakers he expects to see Hawaii accelerate its rate of vaccinations.

However, other countries are far behind, and that will affect our path to recovery.

“1.7% of the population of canada has 1 shot or more, and less than a half percent 2 shots,” said < carl bonham, uh economic research organization exec director. “Japan hasn’t started vaccinations yet. Australia is starting their vaccination program in February. So most of the countries that we rely on for our international visitors are well behind the United States.”

Bonham adds that with more people in the state getting vaccinated, the positivity rate of infection should start to go down.

He also says that by summer, we should be able to change some of the restrictions in place.