UHERO: Economic conditions in Hawaii improve as COVID-19 vaccine rates rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The latest economic forecast for Hawaii suggests economic conditions are improving, and rising vaccine rates could lead to a robust recovery.

Some of the forecast’s highlights say visitor arrivals from the mainland could reach near-normal levels in the coming months.

However, arrivals from outside the U.S. will be slower to recover.

In March, there were 100,000 fewer jobs in the state compared to before the pandemic.

Still businesses are reporting having trouble finding workers.

Housing rent prices, which fell in 2020, have turned upward in recent months.

Overall, the vaccine rollout sets the stage for broader economic reopening by this summer.