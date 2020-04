HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Wind Ensemble is not letting the pandemic stop them from making music together.

Since on-campus classes moved online in March, the UH Wind Ensemble have not been able to meet or rehearse in person.

As a part of the program, the ensemble released its Virtual Band project on Youtube and Facebook.

For the project, the students chose Queen Liliuokalani’s “Aloha Oe,” and recorded their parts separately at home.