UH West Oahu to offer free COVID-19 testing on Prince Kuhio Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health and University of Hawaii will be offering up to 200 free COVID-19 rapid tests at UH West Oahu on Friday, March 26.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with results expected to be available in as little as 15 minutes.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Testing is free and open to residents and visitors of all ages, with or without symptoms,” says State Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond. “Last weekend the site had a great turnout of 280 people and we welcome the public to another opportunity to get tested.”

“Testing is still an important component for controlling outbreaks and bringing an end to the pandemic. These layers of control and prevention work together to protect our community and reduce illness and the spread of disease,” Desmond continued.

Free parking will be available on campus and signs will direct traffic flow.

Participants are asked to bring a driver’s license or other government-issued I.D. and wear a mask.

The DOH says the results of these rapid tests are not valid for use in the state’s Safe Travels Program.

Walk-ins will be accepted. To request an appointment email: kimberly.e.gushikuma@hawaii.gov or deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov.