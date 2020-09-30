UH West Oahu confirms student died from COVID-19

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at West Oahu confirms that one of its students died from the coronavirus.

With approval from family, the school shared that Jezreel Lowie B. Juan passed away on Friday,

Sept. 25.

He was not on campus as the school is doing distance learning.

He started his baccalaureate degree program at UH West Oahu as a junior in the fall of 2019 after transferring from Honolulu Community College.

He was working toward a Bachelor of Applied Science with an Information Security and Assurance concentration.

The university said he was recently nominated to be a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, which is an honor society.

We could never easily say goodbye to someone as special as Jezreel but to do so now feels especially difficult. Having just started the school year about a month ago, it is surreal that this intelligent, talented, and wonderful young man has passed away. We wish his family comfort and strength for the days and weeks ahead.



The UH West Oahu staff, faculty, and students will be praying and thinking of the Juan family.



Jezreel will be remembered as part of the UH West Oahu ohana and we are proud to have been touched by him in this life. This Ilokano proverb, Awan kas iti sursuro a sanikua, ta data awan makatakaw kenka (Knowledge is wealth that can’t be stolen) tells us that the meaning of life is to find your gift and the purpose of your gift is to give it away. Jezreel gave his gift of insight, perseverance, and

love for family to us all. UH West Oahu

