HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii (UH) updated its COVID-19 guidelines for its 10 campuses, which will go into effect on March 26.

UH officials reported that daily COVID health screening on the Lumisight UH health app will no longer be required. Beginning March 26, visitors will also not be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to access campus events.

One guideline that UH officials stated will still be required, at least, for the rest of the spring 2022 semester is the use of face masks indoors.

According to UH, face masks must still be worn in indoor classrooms, shared laboratories, tightly confined education spaces and other instructional areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health recommended masks be used with the increased amount of people over a long period of time in these settings.

Face masks must also be worn by anyone who is positive or has coronavirus symptoms and for those who were exposed to someone who tested positive, UH officials stated. Masks should be worn for the entire isolation or quarantine period.

However, UH updated its guidelines to state that masks may be encouraged but not required for the following situations or settings as of March 26:

Common areas (hallways, stairwells, lobbies, bathrooms), offices, eateries, libraries, bookstores

Indoor events (commencement, athetic and performing arts events, campus tours, field trips) UH added that event organizers can request continued masking if the number of attendees gets close to the venue’s maximum capacity or based on “anticipated high numbers of higher-risk persons attending.”

Instructors teaching if they maintain a six feet distance from others.

Outoors and outdoor events

UH’s COVID-19 guidelines are subject to change depending on the pandemic’s status.