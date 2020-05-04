UH to resume in-person classes on all campuses in August with additional COVID-19 safety precautions

HONOLULU (KHON) — In an email to students, University of Hawaii president David Lassner announced in-person classes will resume on all 10 campuses starting August 24th.

“As challenging as it is right now, we must also plan for the future,” Lassner said.

Although classes will resemble the norm more than they do now, Lassner emphasized that it “will absolutely not be a return to business as usual.”

Planning across the campuses is underway, Lassner wrote, to “support appropriate social distancing and hygienic practices” when in-person classes resume. Plans include reconfiguring classrooms and common areas and new provisions to “enable regular hand cleansing and hygiene.”

As for students living on the dorms:

“Student residence hall capacity will be available at UH Manoa and UH Hilo for those students who need a place to live. Isolation and social distancing measures will be prepared consistent with applicable public health guidance.”

In the event of another outbreak, UH campuses will also be preparing to move to online-learning again.

The University of Hawaii moved all classes online on March 23rd.