UH to resume in-person classes on all campuses in August with additional COVID-19 safety precautions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — In an email to students, University of Hawaii president David Lassner announced in-person classes will resume on all 10 campuses starting August 24th.

“As challenging as it is right now, we must also plan for the future,” Lassner said.

Although classes will resemble the norm more than they do now, Lassner emphasized that it “will absolutely not be a return to business as usual.”

Planning across the campuses is underway, Lassner wrote, to “support appropriate social distancing and hygienic practices” when in-person classes resume. Plans include reconfiguring classrooms and common areas and new provisions to “enable regular hand cleansing and hygiene.”

As for students living on the dorms:

“Student residence hall capacity will be available at UH Manoa and UH Hilo for those students who need a place to live. Isolation and social distancing measures will be prepared consistent with applicable public health guidance.”

In the event of another outbreak, UH campuses will also be preparing to move to online-learning again.

The University of Hawaii moved all classes online on March 23rd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 77° 65°

Saturday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 66°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

Trending Stories