UH Spring semester remains online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii says instruction at its 10 campuses will continue to be primarily online for the 2021 Spring semester.

UH says the spring semester starts Jan. 11 and students have already started registering.

The university says despite the restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Students remain enrolled and graduation rates have gone up.

The schools says the graduation rates at eight of its campuses are at 150% and that on-time graduation at seven of them is 100%.