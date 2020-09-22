UH seeks recent COVID-19 patients for clinical trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently? If so, the University of Hawaii needs your help in a clinical trial that could help thousands.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Plus, you’ll be compensated for your work.

Dr. Cecilia Shikuma, Professor of Medicine and Lead Investigator from UH’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, joined us this morning on Wake Up 2day to explain how you can get involved.

For more information, you can call (808) 692-1335, email cmilne@hawaii.edu or click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2