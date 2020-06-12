UH researchers are recruiting people to study the recovery, progression of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Researchers with the University of Hawaii are looking to study the recovery and the progression of those with COVID-19 and need people to participate.

The study is called, “Evaluating the immuno-prevalence of COVID-19 to mitigate its impacts in Hawaii.”

The purpose of it is to design better strategies for the recovery of infected individuals.

Up to 100 participants are being recruited and to qualify, participants must have tested positive over the last 60 days, or anytime on or after April 10. Participants must also not be pregnant.

The study involves donating a small sample of blood (three to four tablespoons or 30 ml) from a vein in your arm once a week, up to six times total. This is to measure the antibodies that the body releases in response to SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

Participants will also receive up to $150 for the entire study and will be able to learn the results.

To find out more about the study, email covid19hi@gmail.com or call (808) 989-2043.

THE LATEST ON KHON2