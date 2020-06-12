UH researchers are recruiting people to study the recovery, progression of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Researchers with the University of Hawaii are looking to study the recovery and the progression of those with COVID-19 and need people to participate.
The study is called, “Evaluating the immuno-prevalence of COVID-19 to mitigate its impacts in Hawaii.”
The purpose of it is to design better strategies for the recovery of infected individuals.
Up to 100 participants are being recruited and to qualify, participants must have tested positive over the last 60 days, or anytime on or after April 10. Participants must also not be pregnant.
The study involves donating a small sample of blood (three to four tablespoons or 30 ml) from a vein in your arm once a week, up to six times total. This is to measure the antibodies that the body releases in response to SARS-CoV-2 antigens.
Participants will also receive up to $150 for the entire study and will be able to learn the results.
To find out more about the study, email covid19hi@gmail.com or call (808) 989-2043.
