UH offers a creative way to be at Aloha Stadium during UH football games

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fans won’t be allowed in the stands during University of Hawaii home football games this season, but you can still be there in-person — kind of.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

For $50, you can purchase a cutout of yourself. It will be placed in an open seat at Aloha Stadium and it will be there for all four home games.

It doesn’t have to be a picture of you. You can buy one for a family member, friend or even your pet. Proceeds from the cutouts will support UH student-athletes.

Before you order, here’s the full list of cutout rules:

New Mexico (Nov. 7) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

Boise State (Nov. 21) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.

Nevada (Nov. 28) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m.

UNLV (Dec. 12) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m.

What to wear

Show pride in your favorite Hawaii apparel.

Make sure your gear does not blend in with your background.

If you wear glasses and/or a hat, make sure to avoid glares, flashbacks, and shadows.

Where to take your photo

Avoid backlighting by finding a light source and directly facing it. Do not put your back to it.

Make sure your personal and/or private information is not pictured.

Solid-colored backgrounds work best.

How to take your photo

One person per photo.

Do not take a selfie. Have someone else take your photo for you or set a timer on your camera.

For the best results, stand 3 to 4 feet from the camera.

Position the camera at eye-level, frame yourself from the waist-up, and include some space around your head and shoulders.

Take the photo in a vertical (portrait) format and submit the photo in the largest possible file size (must be over 1MB).

Do not raise your arms above your shoulders or outside of your body width. They will be cropped out.

You can hold a football-related sign or prop (football, foam finger, etc.), but please make sure to keep it within your body width.

UH Athletics will also not accept the following images

Selfies.

Group photos of two or more people and/or pets.

Blurry images.

Photos that do not adhere to the cutout guidelines.

Commercial advertisement including slogans, websites, and phone numbers.

Social media handles and hashtags.

Offensive or negative reference to any student-athletes.

Names, images, or likeness of any players.

No statements or endorsement of political issues or candidates.

Obscene, threatening, violent or infringing references.

Click here to make your purchase. You will need to use a computer to make the order.

Latest Stories on KHON2