UH offers a creative way to be at Aloha Stadium during UH football games

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fans won’t be allowed in the stands during University of Hawaii home football games this season, but you can still be there in-person — kind of.
For $50, you can purchase a cutout of yourself. It will be placed in an open seat at Aloha Stadium and it will be there for all four home games.
It doesn’t have to be a picture of you. You can buy one for a family member, friend or even your pet. Proceeds from the cutouts will support UH student-athletes.
Before you order, here’s the full list of cutout rules:
- New Mexico (Nov. 7) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.
- Boise State (Nov. 21) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.
- Nevada (Nov. 28) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m.
- UNLV (Dec. 12) – Order and upload photo by Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m.
What to wear
- Show pride in your favorite Hawaii apparel.
- Make sure your gear does not blend in with your background.
- If you wear glasses and/or a hat, make sure to avoid glares, flashbacks, and shadows.
Where to take your photo
- Avoid backlighting by finding a light source and directly facing it. Do not put your back to it.
- Make sure your personal and/or private information is not pictured.
- Solid-colored backgrounds work best.
How to take your photo
- One person per photo.
- Do not take a selfie. Have someone else take your photo for you or set a timer on your camera.
- For the best results, stand 3 to 4 feet from the camera.
- Position the camera at eye-level, frame yourself from the waist-up, and include some space around your head and shoulders.
- Take the photo in a vertical (portrait) format and submit the photo in the largest possible file size (must be over 1MB).
- Do not raise your arms above your shoulders or outside of your body width. They will be cropped out.
- You can hold a football-related sign or prop (football, foam finger, etc.), but please make sure to keep it within your body width.
UH Athletics will also not accept the following images
- Selfies.
- Group photos of two or more people and/or pets.
- Blurry images.
- Photos that do not adhere to the cutout guidelines.
- Commercial advertisement including slogans, websites, and phone numbers.
- Social media handles and hashtags.
- Offensive or negative reference to any student-athletes.
- Names, images, or likeness of any players.
- No statements or endorsement of political issues or candidates.
- Obscene, threatening, violent or infringing references.
Click here to make your purchase. You will need to use a computer to make the order.
