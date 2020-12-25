UH men’s basketball series against Cal Poly canceled due to positive COVID-19 test for CP

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s two-game home series against Cal Poly has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cal Poly program, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The two games were scheduled on Sunday and Monday, but the games will not happen. The Mustangs are not making the trip to Oahu.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) will now have to wait until 2021 to begin its Big West Conference slate. The next game on the schedule for the ‘Bows is a two-game road series at UC Riverside, which takes place from Jan. 8-9.

The Big West Conference website already lists the games between Hawaii and Cal Poly as canceled. UH and Cal Poly’s women’s teams are also set to meet on Sunday and Monday at CP. The BWC website lists those games as postponed. Neither school has made an announcement regarding the scheduled games as of Thursday night.