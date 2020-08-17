HONOLULU (KHON2) — The John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) students created some videos in English and Hawaiian to help promote coronavirus safety awareness.
Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
These videos give safety techniques and tips that people can use during this COVID-19 pandemic. There’s four videos in English, and four in Hawaiian in the playlist.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- UH Medical School students create coronavirus public service videos in English and Hawaiian
- Hawaii’s Joe Turpel, the modern voice of surfing, looking forward to WSL’s return as he looks back at how it all started
- Festival of Hope in Lihue helps more than 300 families
- Aug. 16: Public Safety confirms 4 more inmates, 2 staff members at OCCC tested positive for COVID-19
- 2 more employees at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for COVID-19