UH Medical School students create coronavirus public service videos in English and Hawaiian

Before becoming one of the most prominent voices in the surfing world for over a decade, Joe Turpel was inspired to pursue sportscasting as a student at Punahou.

“I was taking a summer school class at Punahou and the teacher was Pal Eldredge and he made us do a sports report of our favorite team,” Turpel recalled to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I was playing baseball at the time and I did a full Dodgers breakdown of their last game and Mr. Eldredge said ‘hey, you might wanna take this VHS tape back to your parents and show them what you did today,’ and I was like ‘what do you mean?’ He’s like ‘maybe you should do this in your life.’ That was the first time I was like ‘oh my gosh, maybe I want to be a broadcaster.’”