UH Maui College student helps administer coronavirus vaccines to Filipino community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii Maui College (UHMC) student Lennel Alvarez will help administer COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination clinic located at the Filipino Community Center in Kahului, Maui on Saturday, May 1.

The clinic is part of an effort to change the low vaccination rate in Maui’s Filipino community, according to UHMC.

Wailea Resorts reached out to the UHMC Nursing Program when it needed a fluent Filipino speaker with medical knowledge that could explain the vaccine and its sign-up process. First-year nursing student Alvarez and her classmate Selwyne Matillano were more than willing to help.

“We found that these folks had questions about what was being offered, didn’t know how to sign up, were having online difficulties and, frankly, were hearing a lot of misinformation.” Lennel Alvarez, University of Hawaii Maui College nursing student

Alvarez chose to set the clinic up in a familiar and comfortable place to the Filipino community and obtained help from faculty, students, the Campus Health Center and the Department of Health. The clinic will be held at 780 Onehee Ave.

The clinic is scheduled to administer the Moderna vaccine and will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon.

Alvarez has an associate’s degree in liberal arts and plans to become a nurse practitioner after completing UHMC’s Nursing Program.

Click here to sign up for the clinic or click here to learn more about the UHMC Nursing Program.