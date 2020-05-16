Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

UH mascot goes head to head University of Washington in Tokyodachi Mascot Mania tournament

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii sports may be on hold for now, but the school’s mascot is taking part in a fierce competition.

It’s now in the “Sweet 16” of the 2020 Tokyodachi Mascot Mania tournament.

It’s now up against the University of Washington, and it needs your help to keep its winning streak alive.

You can vote every day on Tokyodachi’s Instagram page.

Polls open at five a.m. Hawaii time for 24 hours.

The winning campus will earn its own custom Tokyodachi merchandise line.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 66°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 66°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 83° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 68°

Thursday

81° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

Trending Stories