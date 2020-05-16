UH mascot goes head to head University of Washington in Tokyodachi Mascot Mania tournament

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii sports may be on hold for now, but the school’s mascot is taking part in a fierce competition.

It’s now in the “Sweet 16” of the 2020 Tokyodachi Mascot Mania tournament.

It’s now up against the University of Washington, and it needs your help to keep its winning streak alive.

You can vote every day on Tokyodachi’s Instagram page.

Polls open at five a.m. Hawaii time for 24 hours.

The winning campus will earn its own custom Tokyodachi merchandise line.

