UH marching band students virtually appear on football championship halftime show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ten UH marching band students will be taking the national spotlight virtually.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

They’ll be among 1,500 students from 200 bands across the nation performing in the virtual halftime show of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11.

The group will perform Beyonce’s End of Time.

This is a silver lining for the students after the UH marching band was sidelined this season due to the pandemic.

The game will air on ESPN with number one Alabama playing number three Ohio state.