UH Manoa to host virtual spring 2021 commencement

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa (UHM) announced on Thursday, March 4, that it will be hosting a virtual spring 2021 commencement due to health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UHM provost Michael Bruno made the announcement in a letter to all UHM students, faculty and staff.

The 2021 virtual commencement will include messages from UHM’s president, a guest speaker and a student speaker. Plans are currently underway to allow graduates to have a commencement experience through an in-person photo opportunity, however.

The photo opportunity will be open to graduates from spring, 2020, through summer, 2021. Preliminary plans from UHM are as follows:

Graduating students will be grouped by their schools and colleges.

Each student will be allowed to bring two guests.

Each college/school will have an allotted time to read student names as they receive a “diploma.”

Commencement photographers will capture the moment for those who would like to purchase commemorative graduation photos.

The photo event will be recorded and uploaded online shortly after the 2021 spring semester ends.

All UHM students have been emailed a participation survey to determine school and college event scheduling. The survey must be completed by 4 p.m. Friday, March 1.

College and school photo opportunities will be spaced out over several days on and around finals week, according to UHM, and details about event registration will be released at a later date.